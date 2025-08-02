iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,606,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,200,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 974.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,612,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.3088 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.