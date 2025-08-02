iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.2%

IBB stock opened at $133.04 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $107.43 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.99.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

