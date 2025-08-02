iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,262 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $81.72 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.27.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

