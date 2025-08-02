iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 586.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 826,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705,959 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $62,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,443,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,005,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astra Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,217,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 17.1%

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $81.72 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

