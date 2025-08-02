iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Reduced by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,654,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,427,173 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 12.0% of TIAA Trust National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned 3.00% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $3,832,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $81.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.27.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

