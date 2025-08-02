iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Increased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 523,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $709,778,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 47,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $108.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

