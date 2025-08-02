iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,852 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of IJR stock opened at $108.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

