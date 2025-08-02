iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 393.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,751,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,179,919 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of TIAA Trust National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $492,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 438,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,847,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 94,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%

SCZ opened at $72.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $75.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

