iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 158.5% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 11,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWN opened at $50.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1 year low of $41.40 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $246.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.80.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

