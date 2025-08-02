iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,568,000 after buying an additional 3,506,468 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,345.2% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 834,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,183,000 after purchasing an additional 832,545 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $279,993,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 805,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,347,000 after purchasing an additional 528,761 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36,009.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,629,000 after purchasing an additional 493,323 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of IWF opened at $431.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $419.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.34. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $448.79. The firm has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

