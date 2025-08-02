iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.9%

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $431.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $419.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $448.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

