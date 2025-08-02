iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of IWF stock opened at $431.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $419.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.34. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $448.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

