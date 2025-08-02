iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Endeavor Private Wealth Inc.

Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 27,288.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,631,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. NSI Retail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. NSI Retail Advisors LLC now owns 225,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,782,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $214.92 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

