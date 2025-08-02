iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Holdings Decreased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank cut its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.2%

SOXX stock opened at $237.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.75. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $250.19.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.4833 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.