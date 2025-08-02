iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 266.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 35,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 446.9% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $237.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $250.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.4833 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

