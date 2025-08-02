iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,416.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,044,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,735 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,561,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,431,000 after buying an additional 766,851 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,729,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,630,000 after buying an additional 739,540 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 946,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,888,000 after buying an additional 518,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,033,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.10. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.04 and a twelve month high of $111.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

