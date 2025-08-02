iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,244,000 after buying an additional 107,163 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

ITA stock opened at $195.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.06 and a 200-day moving average of $165.27. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $129.14 and a one year high of $198.47.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

