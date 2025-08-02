Janel World Trade (OTCMKTS:JANL) Shares Down 0% – What’s Next?

Janel World Trade Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Free Report) traded down 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.99 and last traded at $33.99. 100 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Janel World Trade Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.75. The company has a market cap of $40.45 million and a P/E ratio of 26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Janel World Trade (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Janel World Trade had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 0.95%.

About Janel World Trade

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services.

