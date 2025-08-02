Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) & Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) Head to Head Review

Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) and Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Jayud Global Logistics and Proficient Auto Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jayud Global Logistics N/A N/A N/A Proficient Auto Logistics -3.49% -2.05% -1.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jayud Global Logistics and Proficient Auto Logistics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jayud Global Logistics $78.64 million 0.22 -$6.90 million N/A N/A Proficient Auto Logistics $240.85 million 0.74 -$8.48 million N/A N/A

Jayud Global Logistics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Proficient Auto Logistics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Jayud Global Logistics and Proficient Auto Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jayud Global Logistics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Proficient Auto Logistics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Proficient Auto Logistics has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.16%. Given Proficient Auto Logistics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Proficient Auto Logistics is more favorable than Jayud Global Logistics.

Volatility & Risk

Jayud Global Logistics has a beta of -3.05, meaning that its share price is 405% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proficient Auto Logistics has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Jayud Global Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Proficient Auto Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Proficient Auto Logistics beats Jayud Global Logistics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. The company offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics, fragmented logistics services, and chartered airline freight services. It also offers supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems. Jayud Global Logistics Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies. The company was formerly known as AH Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

