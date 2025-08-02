Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $4.57 Million in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Dillard’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 2,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 986.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 7,566.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of DDS opened at $468.83 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.24 and a 12-month high of $514.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $432.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.13.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $10.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by $1.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $368.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Friday, May 16th.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

