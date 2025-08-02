Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $5.70 Million in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 59,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 94.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 4.9%

BATS:ITB opened at $100.11 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $82.71 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

