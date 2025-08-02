Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,297,945 Shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,297,945 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 5.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integer by 73.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Integer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 19,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martin C. Maxwell sold 8,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,283.20. Following the sale, the director owned 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,815.20. The trade was a 28.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald J. Spence sold 14,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $1,774,280.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,856.78. This represents a 43.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integer Stock Performance

Integer stock opened at $106.52 on Friday. Integer Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $104.93 and a fifty-two week high of $146.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.37 million. Integer had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.61%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITGR shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Integer from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Integer from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Integer

About Integer

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.