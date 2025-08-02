Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44. Joby Aviation has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $18.55.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 447,083.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 7,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $81,839.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 153,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,718.40. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 20,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $284,650.41. Following the transaction, the insider owned 202,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,112.92. This represents a 9.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,867,653 shares of company stock worth $19,256,442. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Joby Aviation by 773.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

