JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Wayfair from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Wayfair from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

Shares of W stock opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $68.50.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 60,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $3,361,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 169,137 shares in the company, valued at $9,476,746.11. The trade was a 26.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $3,361,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $9,471,469.46. This represents a 26.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 800,204 shares of company stock worth $40,135,236 over the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Wayfair by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

