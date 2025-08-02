Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 248,489 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,377,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,489 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.11% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $67,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2,039.4% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 1,999,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,516,000 after buying an additional 1,906,362 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,089,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $10,803,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 828,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after purchasing an additional 277,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $7,436,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 1.8%

CEF stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $31.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.99.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

