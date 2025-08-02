Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,333,654 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 458,415 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 3.75% of Endeavour Silver worth $44,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $576,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 129.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 648,822 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 366,302 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 12.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,718,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after acquiring an additional 401,394 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 599.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 757,522 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 649,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Shares of EXK opened at $4.97 on Friday. Endeavour Silver Corporation has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Free Report ) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.10 million. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. Research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EXK. CIBC upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

