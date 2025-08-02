Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 952,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,952 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $53,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in FOX by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 55.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in FOX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in FOX by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $55.54 on Friday. Fox Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cfra Research lowered FOX from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.53.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,192,202.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,941.90. This trade represents a 22.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

