Kazazian Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 47,500 Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

Kazazian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in Geron by 947.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 11,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Geron during the fourth quarter valued at $24,802,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Geron during the fourth quarter valued at $21,240,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Geron by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,587,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Geron by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,082,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,769,000 after buying an additional 4,516,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Geron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Geron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

Geron Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.17 on Friday. Geron Corporation has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a market cap of $745.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 6.97.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 119.54%. The firm had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12927.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Geron Corporation will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Geron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.