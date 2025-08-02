Kazazian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Kazazian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 784.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,120 shares during the period. Avadel Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.7% of Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kazazian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,953,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after purchasing an additional 90,147 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 31,588 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $11.08 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.07% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

