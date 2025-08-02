Kazazian Asset Management LLC Invests $377,000 in Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (NYSE:HOV)

Kazazian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,655.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on HOV. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.
Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Up 4.2%
Shares of HOV opened at $124.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.19. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc has a 1-year low of $81.15 and a 1-year high of $240.34.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $686.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.20 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 5,500 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $589,160.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,806.56. The trade was a 50.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.77% of the company’s stock.
Hovnanian Enterprises Profile
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
