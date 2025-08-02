Kazazian Asset Management LLC Invests $422,000 in National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

Kazazian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth $92,000. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NESR shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR opened at $6.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $617.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NESR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.