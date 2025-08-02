KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives $64.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KBR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get KBR alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KBR

KBR Price Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $46.48 on Monday. KBR has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $72.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average is $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. KBR had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $1,056,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 802,361 shares in the company, valued at $42,372,684.41. This trade represents a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in KBR by 295.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in KBR by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in KBR by 697.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in KBR by 4.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in KBR by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

(Get Free Report

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.