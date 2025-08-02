KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Acquired by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd increased its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 312.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the quarter. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in KBR were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,218,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,517,000 after acquiring an additional 218,327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in KBR by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,182,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,452,000 after purchasing an additional 130,535 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in KBR by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,653,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,776,000 after buying an additional 1,167,282 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in KBR by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,621,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,922,000 after buying an additional 110,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in KBR by 444.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,268,000 after buying an additional 1,018,539 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other KBR news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $1,056,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 802,361 shares in the company, valued at $42,372,684.41. This represents a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KBR. Wall Street Zen downgraded KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. UBS Group downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KBR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

KBR Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of KBR stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

