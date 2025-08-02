Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 107.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 801.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.30 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on KMT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kennametal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

