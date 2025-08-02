Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.90.

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $130.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.56 and a 200 day moving average of $134.56. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 989.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.