Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $124.62, but opened at $132.69. Kimberly-Clark shares last traded at $133.20, with a volume of 1,117,516 shares.

The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 68.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,235,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,188,000 after buying an additional 92,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,264,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,968,000 after acquiring an additional 674,046 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,095,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,309,000 after acquiring an additional 566,152 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,827,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,811,000 after acquiring an additional 173,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,974,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,784,000 after purchasing an additional 445,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 4.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.56 and a 200-day moving average of $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

