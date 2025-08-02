Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

KIM has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

KIM stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $525.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 383,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 111,496 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $9,057,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 45.6% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

