Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 197.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in RLI by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 56,208 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RLI by 112.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI stock opened at $65.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $91.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.36.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. RLI had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $562.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. RLI’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.34%.

Insider Activity at RLI

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 98,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,817.50. This trade represents a 3.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Compass Point lowered RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RLI

RLI Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.