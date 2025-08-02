Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FOX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,815,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,344,000 after acquiring an additional 39,959 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of FOX by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,501,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,111,000 after purchasing an additional 511,554 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,676,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,043,000 after purchasing an additional 219,016 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,636,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,218,000 after buying an additional 212,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,397,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,704,000 after buying an additional 29,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.53.

FOXA opened at $55.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.54. Fox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.45.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $310,459.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,316.51. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

