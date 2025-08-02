Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 39,963 Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 39,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 469,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,270,000 after purchasing an additional 115,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 699.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 426,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,926 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KMT opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.21. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kennametal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

