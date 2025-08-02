Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 48.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of EQT by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in EQT by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $646,029.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,646.18. The trade was a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.59. EQT Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $61.02.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). EQT had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EQT to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQT

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.