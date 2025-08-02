Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Grows Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 49.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 10.73. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $138.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 50.30% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.8%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

