Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Down 4.1% After Insider Selling

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $54.50 and last traded at $56.27. Approximately 1,682,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,250,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.70.

Specifically, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $222,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,968.54. This trade represents a 8.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $409,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 353,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,687,487.03. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages have commented on KTOS. Benchmark raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. JMP Securities set a $70.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 436.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.25 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,447,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $488,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,179 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,118,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,163,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,585 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,944,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 75.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,402,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

