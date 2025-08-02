Krystal Biotech (KRYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $95.42 million for the quarter.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $88.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.66 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 14.64%. On average, analysts expect Krystal Biotech to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KRYS stock opened at $156.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.75. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $122.80 and a one year high of $207.84.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 13,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.30, for a total value of $2,019,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,443,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,924,382.80. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,943. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRYS. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.33.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

