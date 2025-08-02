Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 53.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 969.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 163,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 148,272 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000.

KURA stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $21.57. The firm has a market cap of $521.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.07.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

