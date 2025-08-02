Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $289.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Labcorp from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Labcorp from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. HSBC downgraded Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Labcorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $261.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.49. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Labcorp has a twelve month low of $209.38 and a twelve month high of $283.47.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Labcorp will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,480. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total value of $1,518,496.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 98,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,614,818.26. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,784,897. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,722,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,262,817,000 after purchasing an additional 71,464 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,220,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,696,000 after purchasing an additional 624,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $458,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,255 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,000,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $528,739,000 after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,829,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $476,995,000 after purchasing an additional 401,808 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

