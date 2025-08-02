Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 688,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,266 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.46% of Laureate Education worth $14,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAUR. Mariner LLC raised its position in Laureate Education by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Laureate Education by 1.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Laureate Education by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 132,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

LAUR stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.54.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $524.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.00 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

