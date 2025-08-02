Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Lazard were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lazard in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $50.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Lazard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $61.14.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.13 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAZ. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lazard in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lazard from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Lazard from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Lazard Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

