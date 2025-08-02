Leerink Partnrs Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Humana in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $17.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.65. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $16.47 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Humana’s Q1 2026 earnings at $11.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.89 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.72 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $24.32 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $42.42 EPS.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.85 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.96 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $247.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.09 and a 200 day moving average of $255.24. Humana has a 12 month low of $206.87 and a 12 month high of $382.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Humana by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 631,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,185,000 after purchasing an additional 97,071 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $1,309,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $1,102,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.