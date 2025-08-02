Leerink Partnrs Has Bullish Forecast for uniQure Q4 Earnings

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of uniQure in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.75) per share.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.20. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 1,010.74% and a negative net margin of 1,387.98%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QURE. Wall Street Zen raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $47.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of uniQure from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.55.

QURE stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $751.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.11. uniQure has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

In related news, Director David D. Meek sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $30,518.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,045.50. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 3,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $48,205.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 56,879 shares in the company, valued at $821,901.55. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,144 shares of company stock valued at $322,426 over the last three months. 4.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of uniQure by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

